+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Campus Vibe
RELATIONSHIPS: Crazy reasons why your lover may ‘ghost’ you
By Silas Nyanchwani | Updated Jun 28, 2018 at 09:03 EAT
relationships-crazy-reasons-why-your-lover-may-ghost-you
Hav eyou ever ghosted someone? [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Have you ever ghosted someone?

Here's why people in relationships usually ghost each other

The stupidest thing I ever did on campus is disappearing on a girl I had intensely chased after.

She was one of the most beautiful classmates with the best pair of dimples I had ever seen. At first, I was into her, body, mind and soul. And after a few encounters, I discovered that there was no chemistry, especially on my part. I lived with one philosophy, if I felt that I will not treat a girl right, I left her for someone who will appreciate her.

But when I left her, I never said anything. I just evaporated. I don’t know the kind of emotional pain I may have caused her for that one silly move.

See Also: Why dating a young man in Kenya is the worst decision you could ever make

Every day girls are dumped in campus via sign language or by radio silence. It can be agonising. Why do men do it? I know even girls do it. Actually, a few years down the line, some girl vanished on me, leaving me kwa mataa. Talk about Karma.

Anyway, if you are ever dumped in this stupid way, don’t take it personally. There are reasons for this. The man could be immature. The man could be stupid. He could be too shy to know how to package the information. It is never easy breaking the sad news to someone. Sometimes you give time responsibility to sort that niggling problem for you.

Don’t blame yourself, unless, there is something stupid you did as to incite him to break up with you. Life in the 20s is all about trials, as they say, you will kiss several frogs before you meet your Prince Charming. Some of the frogs pop up and disappear.

See Also: Nine libido enhancing foods you should know

It is a learning curve. Forgive the boy, and know you are destined for better. You are young, and the dating pool has better fish than the ghosting boy.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



ghosting
relationships

Jobs

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
six-sneaky-things-your-girl-does-while-you-are-asleep

Lifestyle

Six sneaky things your girl does while you are asleep

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 24 Jun 2018 10:38am

never-worry-about-these-five-issues-when-making-love-to-your-partner

Lifestyle

NEVER worry about these five issues when making love to your partner

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 23 Jun 2018 10:13am

have-you-heard-of-the-latest-dating-trend-you-re-probably-guilty-of-it

Editors Choice

Have you heard of the latest dating trend? You’re probably guilty of it

By Mirror | Fri 22 Jun 2018 11:09am

More From This Author
relationships-crazy-reasons-why-your-lover-may-ghost-you

Campus Vibe

RELATIONSHIPS: Crazy reasons why your lover may ‘ghost’ you

By Silas Nyanchwani | Thu 28 Jun 2018 09:03am

i-was-not-cut-out-to-be-a-doctor-top-radio-presenter-confesses

Entertainment

'I was not cut out to be a doctor' - Top radio presenter confesses

By Harriet Achieng | Thu 28 Jun 2018 08:54am

gikomba-fire-here-are-photos-shared-on-social-media-showing-the-extent-of-damage

News

GIKOMBA FIRE: Here are PHOTOS shared on social media showing the extent of damage

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 28 Jun 2018 08:26am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng