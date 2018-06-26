why-dating-a-young-man-in-kenya-is-the-worst-decision-you-could-ever-make

SUMMARY Are you a single lady who could be dating a young Kenya man in the near future? Here's why you should think twice before locking a relationship with a young Kenyan man

While dating a younger man looks like pomp and colour at first, women have to consider a few factors before letting the stamina and fresh looks get the better of her.

Though one huge advantage of dating young men is that they will dedicate their time to the relationship and give it their all, which we know is limited to physical and sexual boundaries; they still have a trail of cons with them. ​

Newness

One thing ladies must know is before approaching such a relationship is that the guy is young and inexperienced. In most cases, he cannot offer concrete advice on serious matters to the lady and cannot help her solve sensitive issues, let alone handle the relationship itself. The best he can offer in crisis is a listening ear and cuddles.

Commitment

Will he commit? This young man still prefers to hang out with boys his age, hit clubs and spend hours discussing who amongst his circle has the ‘hottest’ girl. This means he will have trouble trying to have serious relationship talks. He might be willing to see things work but he may not have an idea of what to do to make it possible. When the time comes and the woman to wants to settle, the guy may end up cowering and call it quits. Young men don’t understand the urgency of biology in women and may not commit that easy.

Social status

Family and friends matter a lot when choosing who to date. At the end of the day, you will wish to introduce your lover to them. It doesn’t matter how much you two are into each other, it becomes uncomfortable for her folks attend social gatherings and she has to explain who the jobless young man is.

Stability

Most times when a fairly successful woman hooks up with a younger man, the guy is still most likely to be a newbie at his place of work or a just beginner in the financial ladder. The man thus depends on the lady for most financial assistance. The lady then turns into a mama figure to him, making sure he feeds, dresses and has a roof over his young head. Although it doesn’t bother some people, to others, it’s a potential deal breaker and soon sends the relationship crumbling.

Different life goals

There comes a time in your life when you decide to settle down and engage in activities that will only bring long-lasting positivity in your life. Although having a young man can do the lady a lot of good, agendas might differ leading to major rifts between them. There’s a difference in priorities.

It is evident that today’s woman has her situation cut from a different cloth altogether. Her career, her environment, and needs are evidently different from that of those before her.



