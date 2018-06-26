+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Why dating a young man in Kenya is the worst decision you could ever make
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 26, 2018 at 11:42 EAT
why-dating-a-young-man-in-kenya-is-the-worst-decision-you-could-ever-make
Couple on date [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Are you a single lady who could be dating a young Kenya man in the near future?

Here's why you should think twice before locking a relationship with a young Kenyan man 

While dating a younger man looks like pomp and colour at first, women have to consider a few factors before letting the stamina and fresh looks get the better of her.

Though one huge advantage of dating young men is that they will dedicate their time to the relationship and give it their all, which we know is limited to physical and sexual boundaries; they still have a trail of cons with them.

Newness

See Also: Nine libido enhancing foods you should know

One thing ladies must know is before approaching such a relationship is that the guy is young and inexperienced. In most cases, he cannot offer concrete advice on serious matters to the lady and cannot help her solve sensitive issues, let alone handle the relationship itself. The best he can offer in crisis is a listening ear and cuddles.

See Also: How Kenyan ladies date like peasantry

Commitment

Will he commit? This young man still prefers to hang out with boys his age, hit clubs and spend hours discussing who amongst his circle has the ‘hottest’ girl. This means he will have trouble trying to have serious relationship talks. He might be willing to see things work but he may not have an idea of what to do to make it possible. When the time comes and the woman to wants to settle, the guy may end up cowering and call it quits. Young men don’t understand the urgency of biology in women and may not commit that easy.

Social status

See Also: Six sneaky things your girl does while you are asleep

Family and friends matter a lot when choosing who to date. At the end of the day, you will wish to introduce your lover to them. It doesn’t matter how much you two are into each other, it becomes uncomfortable for her folks attend social gatherings and she has to explain who the jobless young man is.

Stability

Most times when a fairly successful woman hooks up with a younger man, the guy is still most likely to be a newbie at his place of work or a just beginner in the financial ladder. The man thus depends on the lady for most financial assistance. The lady then turns into a mama figure to him, making sure he feeds, dresses and has a roof over his young head. Although it doesn’t bother some people, to others, it’s a potential deal breaker and soon sends the relationship crumbling.

Different life goals

There comes a time in your life when you decide to settle down and engage in activities that will only bring long-lasting positivity in your life. Although having a young man can do the lady a lot of good, agendas might differ leading to major rifts between them. There’s a difference in priorities.

It is evident that today’s woman has her situation cut from a different cloth altogether. Her career, her environment, and needs are evidently different from that of those before her. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



dating
relationships
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
never-worry-about-these-five-issues-when-making-love-to-your-partner

Lifestyle

NEVER worry about these five issues when making love to your partner

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 23 Jun 2018 10:13am

have-you-heard-of-the-latest-dating-trend-you-re-probably-guilty-of-it

Editors Choice

Have you heard of the latest dating trend? You’re probably guilty of it

By Mirror | Fri 22 Jun 2018 11:09am

kukaliwa-chapati-man-pens-down-frank-letter-to-lover-asking-for-space-to-watch-the-world-cup

Editors Choice

KUKALIWA CHAPATI: Man pens down frank letter to lover asking for space to watch the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 22 Jun 2018 09:50am

More From This Author
find-out-why-cristiano-ronaldo-s-statue-was-removed-from-airport-after-hat-trick-against-spain

Sports

Find out why Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue was removed from airport after hat-trick against Spain

By Mirror | Tue 26 Jun 2018 01:45pm

four-extremely-ugly-people-you-are-likely-to-meet-in-your-life-before-you-die

Editors Choice

Four extremely ugly people you are likely to meet in your life before you die

By Ted Malanda | Tue 26 Jun 2018 01:20pm

why-dating-a-young-man-in-kenya-is-the-worst-decision-you-could-ever-make

Lifestyle

Why dating a young man in Kenya is the worst decision you could ever make

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 26 Jun 2018 11:42am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng