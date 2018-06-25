+ Post your Story

Sports
Senegal, Japan fans clean stadium after World Cup match
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jun 25, 2018 at 13:40 EAT
Japan players acknowledge fans after World Cup mat
SUMMARY

Senegal met Japan on Sunday in a Group H World Cup tie and shortly after players had left the pitch at full-time, both sets of fans remained behind and engaged in a cleaning exercise

This grabbed the attention of journalists who were wrapping up their coverage after the hotly contested match and the togetherness was a sight to behold

Senegal met Japan on Sunday in a Group H World Cup tie and shortly after players left the pitch at full-time, both sets of fans remained behind and engaged in a cleaning exercise.

This grabbed the attention of journalists who were wrapping up their coverage after the hotly contested match and the togetherness was a sight to behold.


One of the Senegalese fans who was interviewed stated that it was a common practice in their country to clean up after matches.

"In my country, we do this every time. Every time we have matches in the stadium when we finish...the supporters clean up too," he stated.

Prior to the match, Japan fullback Maya Yoshida lauded the fans’ initiative noting that they were representing the country in the best possible way.

"Back in Japan, there's a saying we have to leave things cleaner than we found them.

“We were very impressed. Of course, it is not just the national team who represent Japan, but the fans in Russia also, so to be praised by the whole world (for their actions), we are very proud of this,” he remarked.


On the pitch, the teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Ekaterinburg Arena, with Japan twice coming from behind to level matters, much to the dismay of the Lions of Teranga who were poised for a round of 16 slot.

