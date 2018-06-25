+ Post your Story

'Childish' lawmaker getting under the skin of colleagues and staff
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 25, 2018 at 07:55 EAT
A first-term lawmaker is on his way to earning a notoriety tag over his ‘diva-like’ behavior.

The youthful outspoken legislator is said to be always throwing tantrums because of petty issues, a matter that has not gone down well with his colleagues and parliamentary staff.

Recently the politician who loves publicity took a WhatsApp group of the house he belongs to express displeasure on what he termed as ill-treatment during official trips.

“I am not happy that all the time we travel, I sit at the back of the plane. It cannot be a coincidence,” he posted in the group.

None of his colleagues commented with many concluding that he is ‘childish’.

