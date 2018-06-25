'Childish' lawmaker getting under the skin of colleagues and staff

SUMMARY A first-term lawmaker is on his way to earning a notoriety tag over his ‘diva-like’ behavior The youthful outspoken legislator is said to be always throwing tantrums because of petty issues

The youthful outspoken legislator is said to be always throwing tantrums because of petty issues, a matter that has not gone down well with his colleagues and parliamentary staff. ​

Recently the politician who loves publicity took a WhatsApp group of the house he belongs to express displeasure on what he termed as ill-treatment during official trips.

“I am not happy that all the time we travel, I sit at the back of the plane. It cannot be a coincidence,” he posted in the group.

None of his colleagues commented with many concluding that he is ‘childish’.



