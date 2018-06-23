+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Trouble for Mourinho as club rejects demand to sign world-class star from Brazil
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 23, 2018 at 10:54 EAT
trouble-for-mourinho-as-club-rejects-demand-to-sign-world-class-star-from-brazil
Jose Mourinho has to bring a star to Old Trafford
SUMMARY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a man under pressure to produce world-class signings this summer

He intends to strengthen his defence, midfield and wings, a task that is proving to be difficult than most thought 

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will have to decide who his priority signings this summer are after an English news outlet on Saturday, June 23 reported that the club’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward has settled on not pursuing Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro.

According to Manchester United evening news, Mourinho was keen to land the Brazilian’s signature this summer with the hope of trying to strengthen his defence. However, he might not get his man as Juventus is said to have demanded around 60 million euros, a price Woodward seems not to be comfortable with.


See Also: Man United ready to release crucial player, slap 'ridiculous' price tag on him

This should be good news to the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young, who have more or less struggled to win the manager’s full trust in the season that ended last month.

Shaw has been the subject of criticism for Mourinho and bookies had banked on the 24-year-old to leave Old Trafford this summer.

See Also: Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, about to orchestrate another ‘BIG’ transfer to Man United


However, with the sudden change of priority signings at Man United, Shaw looks set to stay at the club and prove his worth.

See Also: Diogo Dalot – Everything you need to know about Manchester United’s new signing

Sandro’s omission from the Brazil World Cup squad doubled Man United fans’ hopes of him signing since he would have lesser engagements than if he was playing in Russia.


Express UK also reports that Sandro is likely to stay at Juventus after the club began negotiating a contract extension. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



alex sandro
Manchester united
jose mourinho
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
who-goes-who-stays-this-is-why-there-is-beef-between-ronaldo-and-bale

Sports

WHO GOES, WHO STAYS: This is why there is BEEF between Ronaldo and Bale

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 10:59am

another-man-united-star-deletes-all-instagram-posts-is-he-also-leaving

Sports

Another Man United star deletes all Instagram posts – is he also leaving?

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 26 May 2018 10:09am

More From This Author
woman-shocks-the-internet-by-drinking-dog-s-urine-claiming-it-cured-her-acne-photos

Weird News

Woman shocks the internet by drinking dog’s urine, claiming it cured her acne [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Sat 23 Jun 2018 01:11pm

five-ridiculous-but-funny-ways-to-commit-suicide-in-kenya

Editors Choice

Five ridiculous but funny ways to commit suicide in Kenya

By Ted Malanda | Sat 23 Jun 2018 11:53am

mysterious-object-appears-on-little-girl-s-bedroom-wall-and-mum-doesn-t-know-what-it-is-photos

Weird News

Mysterious object appears on little girl's bedroom wall and mum doesn’t know what it is! - PHOTOS

By Mirror | Sat 23 Jun 2018 11:33am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng