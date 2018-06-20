PHOTOS: Donald Trump literally hugs the American flag after thrilling speech

SUMMARY He may have departed with "bring me your huddled masses", but do not try and get between the President and his flag The US President literally hugged the American flag after a speech in Washington DC.

Donald Trump just literally hugged the American flag, after a speech in Washington DC.

The US President was speaking to the Federation of Small Businesses when he made the unexpected gesture of affection. ​

His speech had included a lengthy and furious rant about immigration.





And he bizarrely accused Canadian people of shoe smuggling. Literally.

He claimed: "People living in Canada are coming to the United States and smuggling things back into Canada because the tariffs are so massive…The tariffs to get common items back into Canada are so high, that they have to smuggle them in.

“They buy shoes and then they wear them. They scuff them up. They make them sound old or look old.”

And after he wound up his speech, to the usual sound of the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want", he just straight up hugged the flag.





It's not even the first time he's done it, he used to do it a bunch on the campaign trail.

But it's thought to be his first public flag hug since becoming President. Though what goes on in the West Wing after hours is anybody's guess.



