News
MP isolated over attacks on boss
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 18, 2018 at 07:28 EAT
It’s only a matter of time before a controversial MP from Central Kenya is completely isolated by his colleagues.

The legislator doing his first term in Parliament has fallen out with the majority of his counterparts from the region because of his constant attacks on a senior politician from his party.

The vocal youthful lawmaker who doesn’t fear speaking his mind has been using social media to express his displeasure with the top leader, a matter that has not gone down well with many people.

Sources have told The Grapevine that a successor of the stubborn rebel MP is already being sought.

