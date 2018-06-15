+ Post your Story

Lady’s gets teaching practice terminated over ‘scanty dressing’
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 15, 2018 at 09:54 EAT
Woman's teaching practice terminated
SUMMARY

A lady in the University of Eldoret has had her teaching practice terminated over scanty dressing

In a letter seen by Ureport and shared on social media, Ms Ngashira did not conduct herself in a responsible manner 

St Mary's Mumias Girls High school, through the University of Eldoret has terminated a lady's teaching practice over indecent dressing.

Miss Ngahira Beverly is said to have been dressing scantily on her days of practice. 

In a letter addressed to her by Mrs Rosemary Kwendo, Miss Ngashira ‘defied lawful authority’ and did not conduct herself in a manner that befits a responsible teacher.

“I hereby terminate your Teaching Practice in this school as per Regulation 65 (i) (b) and € of the Code of Regulations for Teachers in that; You defied lawful authority in regards to your scanty manner of dressing. You did not conduct yourself in a manner that befits a responsible and professional teacher. You are required to hand over with immediate effect all school records and property by the close of the business on this 12th day of June 2018,” read the letter.


