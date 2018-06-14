First Lady Kenyatta meets Former Liberia President Sirleaf [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY First Lady of Kenya Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday met with former Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the United States The two met while attending Harvard University’s Annual Leadership forum for Education and Health Ministers

First Lady of Kenya Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday met with former Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the United States.

The two met while attending Harvard University’s Annual Leadership forum for Education and Health Ministers. ​





The First Lady posted the pictures on social media.

Sirleaf will be attending the forum as a Harvard alumnus and a policy leader, according to the First Lady.

On Wednesday, June 13, First Lady Kenyatta toured the Harvard University in Cambridge after delivering a keynote address at the Annual Harvard University Ministerial Leadership Forum that drew participants from 15 African countries.

She also met Mark Dybul, a Medicine Professor and co-faculty Director at the Centre for Global Health and Quality at the Georgetown Medical Centre in the USA. She said Professor Dybul pledges to support the Beyond Zero Kenya initiative.





Here are some of the photos she shared on social media:

















