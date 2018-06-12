INJURY SCARE: Could Eden Hazard miss first game of the World Cup?

SUMMARY Will Premier League duo Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany be fit enough to start for Belgium at the World Cup? This is the question fans are asking after the Chelsea attacker limped off during a friendly on Monday

Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard could miss the first game of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury that saw him limp off during the team’s 4-1 comeback beating of Costa Rica on Monday.



After a stellar performance, the Chelsea talisman limped off in the 70th minute and went direct to the tunnel. Is suspected he took a knock to his thigh. ​

Hazard’s injury will be another one to worry about for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez following news that Captain Vincent Kompany is facing late fitness tests with two days left to the start of the tournament in Russia.





Martinez’s side had to come from 1-0 down and win 4-1 courtesy of a brace from Romelu Lukaku and goals in either half by Michy Batshuayi and Dries Mertens.

Former Fulham midfielder Brian Ruiz put the Costa Rica 1-0 up before all hell broke loose.





After the match, Marinez insisted Hazard’s injury was ‘nothing to worry about’ and that he came off because he had a dead leg.





“I thought Eden was majestic in that role. He looks sharp, he looks strong and he looks fit to ride any challenges. At the end he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg. Nothing to be worried about” said Martinez.





He, was however, pleased with Hazard’s overall performance. “I really enjoyed his performance today. I thought he got into a bit more of a central area, we tried to use him in an area where he could turn, and link up in a different way,” he added.

Belgium are in group G alongside England, Tunisia and Panama.



