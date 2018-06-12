+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
INJURY SCARE: Could Eden Hazard miss first game of the World Cup?
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 12, 2018 at 09:36 EAT
injury-scare-could-eden-hazard-miss-first-game-of-the-world-cup
Eden Hazard limps off [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Will Premier League duo Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany be fit enough to start for Belgium at the World Cup?

This is the question fans are asking after the Chelsea attacker limped off during a friendly on Monday

Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard could miss the first game of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury that saw him limp off during the team’s 4-1 comeback beating of Costa Rica on Monday.

After a stellar performance, the Chelsea talisman limped off in the 70th minute and went direct to the tunnel. Is suspected he took a knock to his thigh.

Hazard’s injury will be another one to worry about for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez following news that Captain Vincent Kompany is facing late fitness tests with two days left to the start of the tournament in Russia.

See Also: “Dear girlfriend, I will not be able to handle you during World Cup” – Kenyan man writes ‘honest’ letter to lover


Martinez’s side had to come from 1-0 down and win 4-1 courtesy of a brace from Romelu Lukaku and goals in either half by Michy Batshuayi and Dries Mertens.

Former Fulham midfielder Brian Ruiz put the Costa Rica 1-0 up before all hell broke loose.

See Also: TOO HOT TO HANDLE: The Iranian team picture that has left Kenyan ladies drooling dry


After the match, Marinez insisted Hazard’s injury was ‘nothing to worry about’ and that he came off because he had a dead leg.


See Also: Argentina star raptures ligament in training – He will definitely miss the World Cup

“I thought Eden was majestic in that role. He looks sharp, he looks strong and he looks fit to ride any challenges. At the end he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg. Nothing to be worried about” said Martinez.


He, was however, pleased with Hazard’s overall performance. “I really enjoyed his performance today. I thought he got into a bit more of a central area, we tried to use him in an area where he could turn, and link up in a different way,” he added.

Belgium are in group G alongside England, Tunisia and Panama. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



eden hazard
hazard
belgium
world cup
costa rica
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
take-a-look-at-all-these-names-who-do-you-think-will-star-at-the-world-cup

Sports

Take a look at all these names - Who do you think will star at the World Cup?

By Ureport | Wed 06 Jun 2018 12:39pm

world-cup-doubt-harry-kane-gets-ankle-strapped-again-10-days-to-start-of-tournament

Sports

WORLD CUP DOUBT? Harry Kane gets ankle strapped again, 10 days to start of tournament

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 05 Jun 2018 10:50am

photos-four-world-cups-71-years-of-age-this-guy-will-be-the-oldest-coach-at-the-world-cup

Sports

PHOTOS: Four World Cups, 71 years of age – This guy will be the oldest coach at the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 11:58am

More From This Author
dear-girlfriend-i-will-not-be-able-to-handle-you-during-world-cup-kenyan-man-writes-honest-letter-to-lover

Editors Choice

“Dear girlfriend, I will not be able to handle you during World Cup” – Kenyan man writes ‘honest’ letter to lover

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 12 Jun 2018 10:59am

injury-scare-could-eden-hazard-miss-first-game-of-the-world-cup

Sports

INJURY SCARE: Could Eden Hazard miss first game of the World Cup?

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 12 Jun 2018 09:36am

how-any-goal-scored-by-messi-or-neymar-in-the-world-cup-will-put-food-on-the-table-for-kids

Sports

How any goal scored by Messi or Neymar in the World Cup will put food on the table for kids

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 12 Jun 2018 08:53am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng