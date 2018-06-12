mp-suddenly-becomes-too-busy-for-his-constituents

SUMMARY A politician has suddenly become too busy for a section of his constituents who stood with him through thick and thin The man too is said to have no time for journalists working for local stations in his constituency

Could a first time MP from Nyanza be drunk with power? This is the question his friends and allies are now asking themselves after the lawmaker changed after getting into office.

According to sources, the politician has suddenly become too busy for a section of his constituents who stood with him through thick and thin. ​

The man too is said to have no time for journalists working for local stations in his constituency, who he used to rely on during the campaign period before he was elected to the National Assembly.

The group are now mulling on how to bring the legislator down in the next general elections.



