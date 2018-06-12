+ Post your Story

MP suddenly becomes too busy for his constituents
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 12, 2018 at 07:38 EAT
A politician has suddenly become too busy for a section of his constituents who stood with him through thick and thin

The man too is said to have no time for journalists working for local stations in his constituency

Could a first time MP from Nyanza be drunk with power? This is the question his friends and allies are now asking themselves after the lawmaker changed after getting into office.

According to sources, the politician has suddenly become too busy for a section of his constituents who stood with him through thick and thin.

The man too is said to have no time for journalists working for local stations in his constituency, who he used to rely on during the campaign period before he was elected to the National Assembly.

See Also: MP who hasn't set foot in his constituency for three months does not speak in House

The group are now mulling on how to bring the legislator down in the next general elections.

