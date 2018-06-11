+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
I got a C plus with a clean E in Mathematics but here I am- Sonko encourages Buruburu Girls KCSE candidates
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 11, 2018 at 15:11 EAT
i-got-a-c-plus-with-a-clean-e-in-mathematics-but-here-i-am-sonko-encourages-buruburu-girls-kcse-candidates
Sonko during his speech at Buruburu girls
SUMMARY

Mike Sonko while speaking to BuruBuru Girl’s High School students, encouraged the candidates urging them never to lose hope

The Governor told the students that he failed in his exams but still managed to be where he is today

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko while speaking to BuruBuru Girl’s High School students on June 9, encouraged the candidates urging them never to lose hope.

The Governor told the students that he failed in his exams but still managed to be where he is today.

"Never lose hope in life. In my days in school I was very naughty and did not do well in my exams. I got a C plus with a clean E in Mathematics but here I am. My courage to face the challenges of life has put me where I am today," he said.

See Also: PHOTOS: The Mercedes Benz Sonko bought his son when he turned six-years-old

He told the students not to let their low grades define who they are.

"You might have scored low grades in your lower classes but don't let that define who you are. Focus and dedicate some time to God. He will give you the courage." He added.

Sonko continued with the words of advice encouraging them to always put God first in everything that they did.

See Also: OPINION: There's more to Nairobi's problems than Sonko's leadership

“You must strive to achieve anything. Life is not as easy as it might seem. You should also always put God ahead of everything," he said

“Don’t think of your family background or what you ate last evening. Just focus on your life path. You are the future of this great country of ours,” he continued.

Sonko has visited the school for the launch of the Institution’s new Laboratory, Library and Swimming pool.

See Also: ‘My friend, climb down’- Mutahi Ngunyi gives advice to Miguna Miguna on Sonko’s offer

He said that the “resources will improve the learning environment at the school as well as give the students good exposure and opportunity to nurture their talents.”

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



mike sonko
E in Mathematics
Buruburu girls
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
miguna-will-not-become-the-deputy-governor-of-nairobi-take-that-to-the-bank-sakaja

Politics

‘Miguna will not become the Deputy Governor of Nairobi, take that to the bank’ – Sakaja

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 17 May 2018 12:25pm

this-is-what-miguna-will-do-before-taking-the-nairobi-deputy-governor-job-boni-khalwale

Politics

This is what Miguna will do before taking the Nairobi Deputy Governor job – Boni Khalwale

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 17 May 2018 10:56am

here-s-what-francis-atwoli-thinks-about-miguna-s-nomination-as-nairobi-deputy-governor

News

Here’s what Francis Atwoli thinks about Miguna’s nomination as Nairobi Deputy Governor

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 17 May 2018 10:33am

More From This Author
i-got-a-c-plus-with-a-clean-e-in-mathematics-but-here-i-am-sonko-encourages-buruburu-girls-kcse-candidates

News

I got a C plus with a clean E in Mathematics but here I am- Sonko encourages Buruburu Girls KCSE candidates

By Fay Ngina | Mon 11 Jun 2018 03:11pm

video-drama-in-kitale-as-cheating-husband-and-landlady-get-stuck

Weird News

VIDEO: Drama in Kitale as cheating husband and landlady get stuck

By Fay Ngina | Mon 11 Jun 2018 12:33pm

one-of-the-greatest-threats-towards-pursuing-a-vision-is-sex

Inspiration

One of the greatest threats towards pursuing a vision is sex

By Dayan Masinde | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:57am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Valentine Kondo

Valentine Kondo