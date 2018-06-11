I got a C plus with a clean E in Mathematics but here I am- Sonko encourages Buruburu Girls KCSE candidates

SUMMARY Mike Sonko while speaking to BuruBuru Girl’s High School students, encouraged the candidates urging them never to lose hope The Governor told the students that he failed in his exams but still managed to be where he is today

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko while speaking to BuruBuru Girl’s High School students on June 9, encouraged the candidates urging them never to lose hope.



The Governor told the students that he failed in his exams but still managed to be where he is today. ​

"Never lose hope in life. In my days in school I was very naughty and did not do well in my exams. I got a C plus with a clean E in Mathematics but here I am. My courage to face the challenges of life has put me where I am today," he said.

He told the students not to let their low grades define who they are.

"You might have scored low grades in your lower classes but don't let that define who you are. Focus and dedicate some time to God. He will give you the courage." He added.

Sonko continued with the words of advice encouraging them to always put God first in everything that they did.

“You must strive to achieve anything. Life is not as easy as it might seem. You should also always put God ahead of everything," he said

“Don’t think of your family background or what you ate last evening. Just focus on your life path. You are the future of this great country of ours,” he continued.

Sonko has visited the school for the launch of the Institution’s new Laboratory, Library and Swimming pool.

He said that the “resources will improve the learning environment at the school as well as give the students good exposure and opportunity to nurture their talents.”



