Politics
Babu Owino to run for Nairobi Governor in 2022
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 11, 2018 at 10:34 EAT
Babu Owino to run for Governor in 2022
SUMMARY

Babu Owino said that he will run for Nairobi Governor come 2022 and the presidency in 2027

According to Jeff Koinange, the legislator made the remarks when he passed by the studio

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino (MP) on Monday 11 June said that he will run for Nairobi Governor come 2022 and the presidency in 2027.

According to Hot 96 FM host Jeff Koinange, the legislator made the remarks when he passed by the studio.


“Guess who passed by for the Biggest Breakfast Show in all of Africa @Hot_96Kenya with #jeffandjalasonHot96...Embakasi East MP @Babu_Owino...He says he's running for Gov of Nairobi in 2022 and the Presidency in 2027.....Somebody say Oh MY!!!,” posted Jeff Koinange.


Guess who passed by for the Biggest Breakfast Show in all of Africa @Hot_96Kenya with #jeffandjalasonHot96...Embakasi East MP @Babu_Owino...He says he's running for Gov of Nairobi in 2022 and the Presidency in 2027.....Somebody say Oh MY!!! @JalangoMwenyewe pic.twitter.com/up8tAatxiR

— Jeff Koinange, MBS (@KoinangeJeff) June 11, 2018

Babu Owino’s remarks come days after the Court of Appeal upheld his election after the High Court nullified his win that had been filed by his competitor Francis Mureithi.

Babu Owino
Governor
Nairobi
2022
