+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Premier League club slap ‘ridiculous’ price on player to chase away Man United
By Mirror | Updated Jun 09, 2018 at 10:56 EAT
premier-league-club-slap-ridiculous-price-on-player-to-chase-away-man-united
They've put a ‘ridiculous’ price on a player
SUMMARY

A Premier League club has slapped a ‘ridiculous’ price on a player to chase Man United away

Man United look to do business before the World Cup begins and have already signed Fred and Dalot 

West Ham have slapped a £60million valuation on Marko Arnautovic with Manchester United still circling.

The Austrian has emerged as a shock target for Jose Mourinho over the past fortnight after an impressive second half of his debut season at the London Stadium.


See Also: PHOTOS: Woman fails to control her emotions, goes crazy after Sofapaka beats Ulinzi

Signed from Stoke last summer for £24million, Arnautovic netted 11 times in 22 games times between December and May.

West Ham’s official position is that the 29-year-old is not for sale.


But with United yet to end their interest the Hammers are bracing themselves for a bid and will be determined not to allow their star man to leave on the cheap.


Mourinho was in attendance as Austria beat Russia in a friendly international last week, as Arnautovic teed up the only goal in Innsbruck.


Arnautovic briefly played under Mourinho at Inter Milan

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



premier league
west ham
arnautovic
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
63-year-old-woman-impregnated-by-squid-after-she-ate-raw-seafood-with-organs-still-attached

Weird News

63-year-old woman ‘impregnated’ by squid after she ate raw seafood with organs still attached

By Mirror | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:52am

more-than-10-000-kids-to-sleep-hungry-if-neymar-and-messi-fail-to-score-in-the-world-cup

Sports

More than 10,000 kids to sleep hungry if Neymar and Messi fail to score in the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:16am

here-s-wavinya-ndeti-s-emotional-speech-after-court-nullified-alfred-mutua-s-election

Politics

Here's Wavinya Ndeti's emotional speech after court nullified Alfred Mutua's election

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:00am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng