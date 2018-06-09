Premier League club slap ‘ridiculous’ price on player to chase away Man United

SUMMARY A Premier League club has slapped a ‘ridiculous’ price on a player to chase Man United away Man United look to do business before the World Cup begins and have already signed Fred and Dalot

West Ham have slapped a £60million valuation on Marko Arnautovic with Manchester United still circling.



The Austrian has emerged as a shock target for Jose Mourinho over the past fortnight after an impressive second half of his debut season at the London Stadium. ​





Signed from Stoke last summer for £24million, Arnautovic netted 11 times in 22 games times between December and May.

West Ham’s official position is that the 29-year-old is not for sale.





But with United yet to end their interest the Hammers are bracing themselves for a bid and will be determined not to allow their star man to leave on the cheap.





Mourinho was in attendance as Austria beat Russia in a friendly international last week, as Arnautovic teed up the only goal in Innsbruck.



Arnautovic briefly played under Mourinho at Inter Milan



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​