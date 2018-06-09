+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Editors Choice
PHOTOS: Donald Trump spectacularly fails to land a kiss on the cheek of an American ambassador
By Mirror | Updated Jun 09, 2018 at 09:39 EAT
photos-donald-trump-spectacularly-fails-to-land-a-kiss-on-the-cheek-of-an-american-ambassador
Trump went in for the kiss [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

This is the moment Donald Trump spectacularly fails to land a kiss on the cheek of an American ambassador.

The cringe-worthy exchange was filmed as US President was greeting diplomat Kelly Knight Craft ahead of a G7 summit held in Quebec, Canada this weekend.

It was all going well as Trump met a series of dignitaries after touching down in Air Force One.

Footage shows how Trump leans into place the peck on Craft's cheek but awkwardly kisses air instead – while dozens of onlookers watch on.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to express their bemusement at the embarrassing exchange.

See Also: Kim Kardashian meets Trump to discuss prison reform and sentencing


One user wrote: “WTF, did he plant one on her eyebrow, eyelid, temple? Hope her upper, right arm isn’t sore. He really grabbed it.”

Another said: NOT appropriate, either. Is that how he greets Jeff Sessions or Secretary Mnuchen?


The US president hasn't had much luck outside planes recently.

Earlier in the year, he was ridiculed as his comb-over made a break for it as he boarded the presidential aircraft en route to West Virginia


Trump will hope for a more straightforward reception as he continues his meeting with western leaders at the G7 summit in Quebec City, Canada.


But given his much-criticised threat of trade tariffs, he's unlikely to get one.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



donald trump
trump
Kelly Knight Craft
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
63-year-old-woman-impregnated-by-squid-after-she-ate-raw-seafood-with-organs-still-attached

Weird News

63-year-old woman ‘impregnated’ by squid after she ate raw seafood with organs still attached

By Mirror | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:52am

more-than-10-000-kids-to-sleep-hungry-if-neymar-and-messi-fail-to-score-in-the-world-cup

Sports

More than 10,000 kids to sleep hungry if Neymar and Messi fail to score in the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:16am

here-s-wavinya-ndeti-s-emotional-speech-after-court-nullified-alfred-mutua-s-election

Politics

Here's Wavinya Ndeti's emotional speech after court nullified Alfred Mutua's election

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 09 Jun 2018 11:00am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng