VIDEO: Lawyer caught on camera watching a naked woman twerk during court hearing

A lawyer was caught on camera watching a video of a woman twerk naked during a court hearing.



From the video, the lawyer is seen holding his phone under a desk while the court proceedings went on. ​

He then goes on to click the video of the woman who appeared to be twerking.

Although Ureport cannot determine who the lawyer is or what was going on during the court hearing, netizens took to social media to condemn the act.

The video has since gone viral as people keep sharing it on various social media platforms.

Here is the video COURTESY of Peter Maingi;

Here’s what some of them had to say;



