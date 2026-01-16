Why Israel's recognition of Somaliland is about political alliances, not legal principles

Somaliland president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (right) and Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar in Hargeisa, Somaliland in January 2026. [Getty Images]

Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent nation has been described as historic by Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. He framed the December 2025 declaration as the first decisive breach in the wall of diplomatic isolation that has surrounded Somaliland for more than three decades.

Somaliland has operated as a fully functional de facto state with defined territory, population and government since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991. But it lacks international recognition. This would allow it full participation in the global community, such as membership in the United Nations, as well as boosting its economic opportunities.