paranoid-governor-changes-plans-to-feed-his-guests

SUMMARY The level of paranoia a Governor exhibits has alarmed those who work under him and his voters alike The county leadership is understood to have issued express orders to cancel all plans to feed guests during the national celebrations

The level of paranoia a Governor exhibits has alarmed those who work under him and his voters alike.

On the eve of the Madaraka day, for example, the county leadership is understood to have issued express orders to cancel all plans to feed guests during the national celebrations. ​

This was after word filtered out that the food that was to be served could have been poisoned since the fete was being held in a place considered to be a stronghold of a rival of the county chief.

See Also: Anger as governor ignores fellow leaders

Invited guests had their meals after the function at an exclusive club that is near the county headquarters, over 50 km away.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​