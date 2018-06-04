+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Paranoid governor changes plans to feed his guests
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 04, 2018 at 07:46 EAT
paranoid-governor-changes-plans-to-feed-his-guests
Governor changes plans to feed his guests
SUMMARY

The level of paranoia a Governor exhibits has alarmed those who work under him and his voters alike

The county leadership is understood to have issued express orders to cancel all plans to feed guests during the national celebrations

The level of paranoia a Governor exhibits has alarmed those who work under him and his voters alike.

On the eve of the Madaraka day, for example, the county leadership is understood to have issued express orders to cancel all plans to feed guests during the national celebrations. 

This was after word filtered out that the food that was to be served could have been poisoned since the fete was being held in a place considered to be a stronghold of a rival of the county chief. 

See Also: Anger as governor ignores fellow leaders

Invited guests had their meals after the function at an exclusive club that is near the county headquarters, over 50 km away.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Paranoid
governor
guests
feed
Madaraka Day
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
cctv-footage-olive-restaurant-claims-breastfeeding-woman-lied-about-the-incident

News

CCTV Footage: Olive restaurant claims breastfeeding woman lied about the incident

By Fay Ngina | Tue 22 May 2018 09:39am

miguna-s-hilarious-reply-to-mutahi-ngunyi-after-advice-on-sonko-s-offer

News

Miguna’s hilarious reply to Mutahi Ngunyi after ‘advice’ on Sonko’s offer

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 18 May 2018 10:01am

deputy-governor-needs-to-be-a-kenyan-citizen-speaker-elachi-speaks-on-miguna-s-nomination

News

‘Deputy Governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen' - Speaker Elachi speaks on Miguna’s nomination

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 17 May 2018 09:29am

More From This Author
my-encounter-with-a-mean-campus-girl-best-thing-you-ll-read-all-day

Campus Vibe

'My encounter with a mean campus girl'- best thing you'll read all day

By Ian Duncan | Mon 04 Jun 2018 08:11am

civil-mp-shows-dark-side-on-social-media

News

'Civil' MP shows dark side on social media

By Grapevine | Mon 04 Jun 2018 08:03am

anger-as-governor-ignores-fellow-leaders

News

Anger as governor ignores fellow leaders

By Grapevine | Mon 04 Jun 2018 07:53am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng