nairobi-landlord-charged-for-kicking-out-tenant-over-noisy-sex

A landlord in Bahati Estate, Nairobi who kicked out his tenant over noisy lovemaking has been charged in court. ​Stanley Mwaura, allegedly beat up his tenant and locked him out of his house since he made women scream at night disturbing the other residents.

The landlord who was annoyed by Samuel's actions, beat him up with several times with a stick.

He said that he had had enough of the noisy love making during the night and that's why he sought to kick the tenant out.

His case will be heard on August 7, 2018.

