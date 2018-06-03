+ Post your Story

Nairobi landlord charged for kicking out tenant over noisy sex
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 03, 2018 at 11:36 EAT
Landlord locks out tenant
SUMMARY

A landlord in Bahati Estate, Nairobi who kicked out his tenant over noisy lovemaking has been charged in court

Stanley Mwaura, allegedly beat up his tenant and locked him out of his house since he made women scream at night disturbing the other residents

A landlord in Bahati Estate, Nairobi who kicked out his tenant over noisy lovemaking has been charged in court. ​Stanley Mwaura, allegedly beat up his tenant and locked him out of his house since he made women scream at night disturbing the other residents.

According to the tenant, Samuel Gitonga, he got shocked after he returned home only to find his door locked. He then broken into the house as it was cold outside.

The landlord who was annoyed by Samuel's actions, beat him up with several times with a stick.

He said that he had had enough of the noisy love making during the night and that's why he sought to kick the tenant out.

Mr Mwaura, was however arrested and released on a Sh 20,000 cash bail.

His case will be heard on August 7, 2018.


