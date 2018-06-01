mutahi-ngunyi-s-shocking-admission-about-raila-odinga-sparks-hot-debate-online

SUMMARY Mutahi Ngunyi has backed Raila Odinga's effort to show up at the National Prayer Breakfast today

Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has heaped praise on Opposition leader Raila Odinga following the National Prayer Breakfast held on Thursday, May 31 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.



“I never THOUGHT I would admit this TRUTH so soon: That RAILA ODINGA is a TRUE statesman. It takes a BIG MAN to do what RAILA has DONE. Bravo Babaman!” - Ngunyi tweeted. ​

Ngunyi has criticized the ODM leader on several occasions, much recently calling him a coward before the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony that was set for January 31, 2018.

“We PREDICTED the NASA BETRAYAL in JUNE 2017. Now Uhuru MUST CHARGE Raila with TAKING an ILLEGAL Oath under Section 61 of the PENAL CODE. Zero OPTION” - he tweeted earlier in the year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former Premier lit up the event by sharing warm hugs and vowing to work together to end corruption in the country.

Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo, Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka were also in attendance.

“On issues we can't agree let's work together. We can come together and fight corruption and not use tribes, religion. Today, I ask for forgiveness to anyone I may have injured in any manner. We need to go around together and preach unity,” said President Uhuru.

Raila asked the President for forgiveness and declared his team’s full support in helping Uhuru fight corruption.





“All we need to do is make this country a better place to live in that is the reason why the current campaign that is going on is to fight one of the major vices that is corruption – You have our full support,” said Raila.

The leaders the shared warm hugs, hugs which evoked mixed reactions from the crowd (majorly applause) and also online.

On my personal opinion unity is good but not when it’s done to deceive Kenyans, we all know @RailaOdinga is doing so so that he prevents one @MigunaMiguna from dethroning him from the seat of the nyanza community and also poor ???????? who r blinded by his schemes— Moses Smith (@Momosmithw) May 31, 2018

Someone hacked Mutahi Ngunyi's account??— Monique (@Moni_Atise) May 31, 2018

Can you as well apologize and disown the divisive 5th Estate videos. Henceforth, change its trajectory and focus on fighting corruption.— Eng. Peter Kiptoo (@Hon_Kiptoo) May 31, 2018

Most of the bloggers hired to bash Raila will be rendered jobless with truce like the one witnessed today at the #NationalPrayerBreakfast .

Government should find another job for the 527 Ksh influencers pls don't damp them— ben (@14may125) May 31, 2018

Narcisstic men don't THINK they act a role. Can you elaborate on the TRUTH as in my honest and humble opinion TRUTH eludes Narcisstic men. How then can you seek to celebrate the TRUTH that embodies Raila the Statesman when lying is an incurable trait that Narcissists possess.— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 1, 2018

You used to talk all ill statements about Raila before elections and he won, now you are praising him! You are no better than the political hypocrites in this Country. Smh!.— #TribelessYouth ???????? (@SangGideons) May 31, 2018

It's because you've been fooling yourself led by hatred and tribal thinking. Now u have seen the light!— Mutethia Magiri (@msaidisi) May 31, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​