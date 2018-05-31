+ Post your Story

Rachel Shebesh’s photo causes mixed reactions online
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 31, 2018 at 11:03 EAT
SUMMARY
  • Rachel Shebesh has elicited a lot of mixed reactions after posting a picture of the youth leaders workshop
  • Shebesh was officially opening the National Youth Mainstreaming Workshop

Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Rachel Shebesh has elicited a lot of mixed reactions on Tuesday, May 29 after posting a picture of the youth leaders workshop.

Shebesh was officially opening the National Youth Mainstreaming Workshop aimed at bringing together youth leaders from East Africa region as captured in the photo.

“Earlier today where I officially opened the National Youth Mainstreaming Workshop at the Kenya School of Government. The 3 day workshop brings together youth leaders from the East African region to deliberate on the Youth Agenda,” posted Shebesh.

Netizens, however, did not seem pleased with the photo with most of them saying that there were no youths among the members represented. Here’s how some of them reacted to the photo; 

You're not a youth ....leave the youths to do their thing. We are experiencing hight level of corruption in the so called youth ministry. Those stealing are old folks who have been planted to run youth a fairs. I wonder how can the old dogs set the Agenda for youths !!!— Eric Nyakora (@EricNyakora) May 30, 2018

Me looking for the "youth leaders from the East African region" that @Rachelshebesh is talking about. Lakini mbona politicians mnapenda kutuenjoy??????????? pic.twitter.com/Iz8jAN96Rz

— Jennifer™ (@TheSundaeBest) May 30, 2018

There is no Meaningful Youth participation in the above workshop. You need to involve we young people coz we know our problems and have solutions to our problems..— NAYA Kenya (@NAYAKenya) May 30, 2018

The Youth they say! Even facial expression...we can't tell no young person representative! Welcome to Kenya!— Sir Kevin Charles (@KevinCharles144) May 30, 2018

Mheshimiwa I know you are very hardworking person. My humble question is: Where are the youth on the photo? Youth mainstreaming for youth agenda? But I see no youth there. Please explain if willing to do so.

— 2022 Governor Asp. Korir (@GovernorKorir) May 31, 2018

What is "Youth Maistreaming" "Maistreaming" even Google and Oxford dictionary doesn't know. Secondly and more importantly aren't this the same opportunist who have planned for this in hotels and nothing comes out of it and yet youth remain nonmainsteam— Mathenge Wahome® (@mathenge_wahome) May 30, 2018

If what I can see are the youthful leaders then I can confidently say muthaura is still in nursery school...we have all very long way to go....all in all youth for the youth.— Martin (@munduwanyaga) May 30, 2018

Which youth are you talking about. I can only see grandmothers and grand Dads in that photo.— Justin Kinoti (@QsKinoti) May 30, 2018

Which youths are there??am only seeing elderly people....shebesh is it that you don't know the difference between youths and elderly people???you people stop taking us for a ride even if during voting majority stops to think!!!— Danvas Nyabasa (@DanvasNyabasa) May 29, 2018


