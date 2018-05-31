kim-kardashian-meets-trump-to-discuss-prison-reform-and-sentencing

SUMMARY Donald Trump appeared very happy to have met reality star Kim Kardashian on Wednesday Kim, who was dressed in an understated black suit for the day, met the US President at the White House to discuss prison reform

Donald Trump appeared very happy to have met reality star Kim Kardashian on Wednesday.



Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, who was dressed in an understated black suit for the day, met the US President at the White House to discuss prison reform. ​

Following their discussion, Trump took to Twitter to share a picture with his 52million followers of them posing behind his desk in the Oval Office.

"Great meeting with @ KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," he wrote.

While the President is sporting a huge grin, Kim looks a little less enthused as she stands just behind him.

Kim later tweeted: "I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon.

"It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offence.

"We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."

Earlier in the day, Kim was photographed as she headed through security in her simple black suit and heels.

Kim has become an advocate for grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who has served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time non-violent drug offence.

It was thought that the mum-of-three would ask for the grandmother's pardon during her visit.

Ahead of her meeting with Trump, Kim is also said to have been involved in private discussions for several months with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump.

Kushner was the one who arranged the meeting.

Kim had earlier tweeted: "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you."



