university-of-nairobi-hostel-razed-down-by-fire

SUMMARY Soweto Hostel of the University of Nairobi, Upper Kabete campus was razed down by fire

The fire broke out in the mid-morning when students were attending classes

Soweto Hostel of the University of Nairobi, Upper Kabete campus was on Wednesday 30 May, razed down by fire. The fire broke out in the mid-morning when students were attending classes. No casualties were reported. The Nairobi fire brigade arrived late to give any significant control of the fire.

​

The two hostels, made of wood were completely burned. Property of big value was destroyed. The students have been left desperate since some lost all their belongings including clothing. Their exams were scheduled to begin in two weeks time but they are now in dilemma since some of their notes were burned.

See Also: Chief fired for attending wedding of Class 2 pupil

The cause of the fire had not been established by the time of publishing this article. More updates about this incident will follow.





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​