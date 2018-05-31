+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Campus Vibe
DIY: Ten life hacks every college student in Kenya should know
By Hashtag | Updated May 31, 2018 at 08:43 EAT
diy-ten-life-hacks-every-college-student-in-kenya-should-know
Campus years are the bets of your life [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

What's the best way to survive in college?

Here are some simple life hacks to help you get through your time on campus 

‘College are the best years of your life’

As you have fun and experience what college is all about, it is important you know how to get along and cope with ten campus environment.

Here are some simple life hacks to help you survive in college:

See Also: Here's five tips on how to perfectly hack an internship

- Save time studying by listening to recorded lectures at twice the speed.

- Build up your GPA in the beginning semesters when classes are easier.

- For an easy breakfast, make scrambled eggs in the microwave using a coffee mug.


- Invest in a laptop lock.

- Stop rampant pen hijacking by hiding a blue ink cartridge in a red pen.

- When it’s hot out, hang a damp towel hung over an open window to cool down a stuffy dorm room.

- If you’re a heavy sleeper, putting your phone into a glass will amplify the sound.


- When giving a presentation, set up a friend to ask you a question that you already know the answer to.

- Re-heat pizza in a microwave with a glass of water. It prevents toppings from going dry and keeps the crust crusty.

- If your laptop is overheating on your lap, flip an egg tray over and set the laptop on top.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



college
life hacks

Jobs

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
who-goes-who-stays-this-is-why-there-is-beef-between-ronaldo-and-bale

Sports

WHO GOES, WHO STAYS: This is why there is BEEF between Ronaldo and Bale

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 10:59am

kenya-power-lists-areas-in-the-country-that-will-have-no-power-today

News

Kenya Power lists areas in the country that will have no power today

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 10:25am

islamic-preacher-claims-salah-s-injury-was-god-s-punishment-for-breaking-ramadan-fast

Sports

Islamic preacher claims Salah’s injury was God’s punishment for breaking Ramadan fast

By Mirror | Thu 31 May 2018 09:59am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng