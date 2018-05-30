+ Post your Story

Politics
Ministry ‘big fish’ switch to panic mode as Government cracks whip on corrupt officials
By Grapevine | Updated May 30, 2018 at 08:49 EAT
Parliament session in Kenya [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

'Big fish' in on of Kenya's key ministries have switched to panic mode after the Government began cracking the whip on corrupt state officials 

The highly publicized crack-down on corrupt top state officials considered to be ‘big fish’ has no doubt shocked many people.

But sources have confided to The Grapevine that senior officials working at one of the key ministries are having sleepless nights since the government started cracking the whip on officers tainted with graft.


See Also: List of people arrested in NYS scandal so far

It is whispered that the top staff allocated themselves all the tenders of the crucial docket.


See Also: Kenyans take to the Social Media to blame Jubilee on runaway corruption

The fat cats at the ministry are now in panic mode as they do not know when they will be on the anti-graft chopping board and hurled to court.

