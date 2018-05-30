Ministry ‘big fish’ switch to panic mode as Government cracks whip on corrupt officials

SUMMARY 'Big fish' in on of Kenya's key ministries have switched to panic mode after the Government began cracking the whip on corrupt state officials

The highly publicized crack-down on corrupt top state officials considered to be ‘big fish’ has no doubt shocked many people.

But sources have confided to The Grapevine that senior officials working at one of the key ministries are having sleepless nights since the government started cracking the whip on officers tainted with graft. ​





It is whispered that the top staff allocated themselves all the tenders of the crucial docket.





The fat cats at the ministry are now in panic mode as they do not know when they will be on the anti-graft chopping board and hurled to court.



