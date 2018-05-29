PHOTOS: Champions Real Madrid unveil new kit and it’s every footballer’s fantasy

SUMMARY Real Madrid have launched their new for the 2018/19 season Madrid were crowned Champions League winners on Saturday after humbling Liverpool 3-1

13-time UEFA Champions League Champions Real Madrid have unveiled their official home and away kits for the 2018/19 season.

Madrid were crowned Champions League winners on Saturday after humbling Liverpool 3-1 at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, Kiev, Ukraine. ​

A Gareth Bale brace and a true poacher’s goal by Karim Benzema set Los Blancos on course for a historic 13th title, a third consecutive one since 2016.

Following days of celebrations along the streets of Madrid, the club has now unveiled their official home and away kits for the 2018/19 season.





In all fairness, the kit is beautiful. Real seem to have gone back to their preferred plain white shirts, with three black stripes at the shoulders.





For the first time in 10 years. The home kit will have only two colours – Black and white.

The away kit is plain black, with the same stripes (now a shade of grey) running from the neck to the shoulders.





Here are more photos courtesy of Adidas Football:

Here are more photos:



















