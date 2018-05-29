+ Post your Story

Woman arrested for burning son after losing Sh 20 bob
By Jackline Inyanji | Updated May 29, 2018 at 08:00 EAT
Woman arrested for burning her son
SUMMARY
  • A 26-year-old woman is being held by police after she is suspected of burning her nine-year-old son for losing Sh20
  • A neighbor, Ruth Nelima, said they heard the child screaming for help and rushed to help

Police in Malava are holding a 26-year-old woman suspected of burning her nine-year-old son for losing Sh20.

The Musala village resident is said to have returned home yesterday evening and found the money missing. She then lit plastic papers and used them to burn the boy's hands.

A neighbor, Ruth Nelima, said they heard the child screaming for help and rushed to help. They alerted the police, who arrested the woman.

Assistant chief Videlis Otisa said cases of parents turning their anger on children after misunderstandings were on the increase.

He asked couples to resolve such issues diplomatically or seek counseling from experts.

