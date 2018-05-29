woman-arrested-for-burning-son-after-losing-sh-20-bob

SUMMARY A 26-year-old woman is being held by police after she is suspected of burning her nine-year-old son for losing Sh20

A neighbor, Ruth Nelima, said they heard the child screaming for help and rushed to help

Police in Malava are holding a 26-year-old woman suspected of burning her nine-year-old son for losing Sh20.



The Musala village resident is said to have returned home yesterday evening and found the money missing. She then lit plastic papers and used them to burn the boy's hands. ​

A neighbor, Ruth Nelima, said they heard the child screaming for help and rushed to help. They alerted the police, who arrested the woman.

Assistant chief Videlis Otisa said cases of parents turning their anger on children after misunderstandings were on the increase.

He asked couples to resolve such issues diplomatically or seek counseling from experts.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​