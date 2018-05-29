+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Shock as Machakos politician accused of defiling girl
By Erastus Mulwa | Updated May 29, 2018 at 08:38 EAT
shock-as-machakos-politician-accused-of-defiling-girl
Politician detained in Machakos
SUMMARY

  • A former aspirant appeared before a Machakos court charged with defiling a 17-year-old girl

    Area DCIO Joseph Muguna said Titus Ndundu, who ran for the gubernatorial seat but lost in 2013 was arrested on Sunday

A former aspirant appeared before a Machakos court charged with defiling a 17-year-old girl.

Area DCIO Joseph Muguna said Titus Ndundu, who ran for the gubernatorial seat but lost in 2013, was arrested on Sunday and detained at Masii police station in Mwala sub-county.

Yesterday he denied the charge before Senior Resident Magistrate Irene Kahuya. The police charge sheet indicated that Ndundu committed the offense at an unknown place last May 14.

See Also: Vocal politician shocks many - begs Jubilee to give him state job to 'escape cold'

He was released on a Sh100, 000 bond. The case will be mentioned on June 11.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



politician
Machakos
defile
girl
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
my-day-out-with-a-slay-queen-best-thing-you-ll-read-all-day

Lifestyle

'My day out with a slay queen' - best thing you'll read all day

By Ian Duncan | Fri 18 May 2018 12:00pm

senior-politician-s-assistant-hosting-drug-parties

News

Senior politician's assistant hosting drug parties

By Grapevine | Mon 07 May 2018 08:08am

cabinet-secretary-parties-with-call-girl

News

Cabinet secretary parties with call girl

By Grapevine | Mon 07 May 2018 07:22am

More From This Author
boni-khalwale-s-stern-warning-to-raila-causes-mixed-reactions-online

Politics

Boni Khalwale’s stern warning to Raila causes mixed reactions online

By Fay Ngina | Tue 29 May 2018 09:55am

shock-as-machakos-politician-accused-of-defiling-girl

News

Shock as Machakos politician accused of defiling girl

By Erastus Mulwa | Tue 29 May 2018 08:38am

talk-of-the-day-fashion-designer-who-received-and-returned-sh15m-nys-cash

News

TALK OF THE DAY: Fashion designer who received and returned Sh15m NYS cash

By Vincent Achuka | Tue 29 May 2018 08:01am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng