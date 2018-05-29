shock-as-machakos-politician-accused-of-defiling-girl

SUMMARY A former aspirant appeared before a Machakos court charged with defiling a 17-year-old girl Area DCIO Joseph Muguna said Titus Ndundu, who ran for the gubernatorial seat but lost in 2013 was arrested on Sunday

A former aspirant appeared before a Machakos court charged with defiling a 17-year-old girl.

Area DCIO Joseph Muguna said Titus Ndundu, who ran for the gubernatorial seat but lost in 2013, was arrested on Sunday and detained at Masii police station in Mwala sub-county.

Yesterday he denied the charge before Senior Resident Magistrate Irene Kahuya. The police charge sheet indicated that Ndundu committed the offense at an unknown place last May 14.

He was released on a Sh100, 000 bond. The case will be mentioned on June 11.



