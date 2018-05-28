here-is-why-it-is-unforgivable-to-date-a-broke-man

SUMMARY For ladies, sometimes it is impossible to date a man who doesn't have any sort of income Living with a man who is supposed to provide but isn't means the lady has to suffer emotionally and financially

If you are out there independent and after long years of hustle then finally your career begins paying you an amazing amount of money, you are planning to buy or build a house, a place you will call home and all of a sudden, broke men who cannot keep upstart salivating over you, adoring your car, your job, your salary.

But you are single and you want to give them a chance to prove themselves. Here are some reasons why dating a broke man is unthinkable. ​

He will suck you dry

Being independent and living with a broke man under the same roof, will make sure he leaves you bankrupt. He will borrow money and spend it with some low life girls somewhere else.

A man who does not contribute financially is handicapped

If he cannot handle the bills then what of use is he?

A broke man is a lazy man

Your broke boyfriend will expect you spend 8 good hours in a job you love so much and still wait for you to come home do his laundry, cook supper, wash the kids and work you all night while all he does is lie around.

See Also: Foolish reasons people use to justify cheating

Once he gets some, he will get some

Ladies beware if you date this type of guy because as soon as he starts smelling his own cheque, he will either cheat on you with another woman or leave and get married to another from his hometown.

He will never step up

A broke man is always comfortable at his current situation, he is never quick to look for a job because he knows that you are there to settle everything.

It is 100% nonsense

Taking care of a man who cannot take care of himself is unheard of. Since creation, it a man’s job to take care of the woman and not vice-versa.

A broke man lacks purpose and motivation

A man who is not earning lacks purpose and motivation to achieve his own. A man who works has a drive and a passion that broke man does have because he does not understand the pride that comes with earning a salary.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​