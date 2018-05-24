PHOTOS: Andres Iniesta unveiled at new club

SUMMARY Andres Iniesta has completed his move from Barcelona to Vissel Kobe

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has been unveiled as a Vissel Kobe player.

He has signed a two-year deal with the club after spending his whole footballing life at FC Barcelona. ​

The Spaniard took to social media to announce that he is heading to the J-League as he posted for a picture with Japanese club Vissel Kobe’s chairman Hiroshi Mikitani, who is also the CEO of Barcelona sponsor Rakuten.





The 34-year-old brought the curtains down on his excellent Barcelona career in a tearful ceremony held at the Camp Nou.

