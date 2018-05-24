PHOTOS: Meet the garbage collector who’ll take a month off to be referee at the World Cup

SUMMARY Meet the garbage collector who’ll take a month off to be a referee at the World Cup He has been chosen by the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) to be an assistant referee in next month’s tournament

With only 20 days left to the start of the World Cup in Russia, every team, more or less, knows who they are going to play, where they are going to play and possibly, how they are going to play.

Though all the attention is on the squads chosen to participate and those left out, one referee has caught fans’ eyes. ​

Gabriel Victoria is a garbage collector who referees in the Panamanian league.

He has been chosen by the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) to be an assistant referee in next month’s tournament.





He and John Pitti, who is also a referee in the Panamanian league will represent the country as refs during this summer’s World Cup.





Victoria and Pitti were selected by the Federation of Panamanian Football (FEPAFUT).

There will be 36 referees and 63 assistants in this year’s tournament.



