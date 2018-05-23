+ Post your Story

Ohangla band brings whole stadium to a standstill with unique dance moves [PHOTOS]
By Jonah Onyango | Updated May 23, 2018 at 08:19 EAT
Ohangla band pleases the crowd [STANDARD]
A popular Ohangla Band in Nairobi brought Kasarani stadium to a standstill with their dance moves 

During the Gor Mahia vs Hull City match at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, as they performed their hit song, Jogi Jokuoye, this man showcased unique dance moves as he played shakers.

‘Nyar Ng'ato Traditional Ohangla Band’ members have a way of bringing things to a standstill when they perform Luo traditional songs.

During the Gor Mahia vs Hull City match at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, as they performed their hit song, Jogi Jokuoye, this man showcased unique dance moves as he played shakers.

Here are photos:

PHOTOS: Jonah Onyango/ STANDARD

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
