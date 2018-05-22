+ Post your Story

Broke veteran MP shocks many - seeks help to pay for legal services
By The Grapevine | Updated May 22, 2018 at 07:53 EAT
Kenya Parliament [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

If the messages he is sending some of his friends and constituents are anything to go by, a veteran politician seems to be going through tough times

Many are now wondering where the man, who once served as a senior official in the executive in a past regime, took his money.

A veteran politician seems to be going through tough times, if the messages he is sending some of his friends and constituents are anything to go by.

In an SMS seen by The Grapevine, the former MP who has petitioned the win of his successor, requests for financial help to foot the bill of his case.


What has shocked some of his supporters is his request for help, where he asks for as little as Sh1,000.


Many are now wondering where the man, who once served as a senior official in the executive in a past regime, took his money.


MP
Broke
legal services
