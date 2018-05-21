+ Post your Story

Meet the BAKE awards winners 2018
By Daniel Many | Updated May 21, 2018 at 11:14 EAT
SUMMARY
  • Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) announced the winners on Saturday, 19th May at Crowne Plaza Hotel
  • BAKE introduced new categories this year which included, best hair and beauty blog, best video blog and best environment blog

Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) are at it again. They have availed the winners of 2018. Since 2012, they have been awarding bloggers who they consider exceptional.

Different bloggers in different categories were recognized and awarded during the Winners’ Gala event on Saturday, 19th May.

The process of coming up with winners involves submission, judging phase, online voting and finally the Winners’ gala event. This year’s submission was launched on January 11th. Online voting was officially opened on 4th April and closed on 7th May.

BAKE introduced new categories this year. These categories include Best hair and beauty blog, best video blog and best environment blog.

The Winners’ gala was staged at Crowne Plaza Hotel. According to BAKE’s website, the following are the winners of BAKE awards 2018;

 Kenyan Blog of the Year: aluochbonnita.com

 

Food blog: kaluhiskitchen.com

 

Environment blog: lizmazingira.com

 

New blog: kalekyehealth.com

 

Topical blog: owaahh.com

 

Sports blog: futaa.com

 

Creative writing blog: Magunga.com

 

Lifestyle blog: potentash.com

 

Video blog: over twenty five

 

Social issues and active citizenship blog: wandianjoya.com

 

Religious or spirituality blog: ourmarriagechronicles.com

 

County blog: lifeinmombasa.com

 

Travel blog: violayasmineadventures.com

 

Public health blog: healthkenya.com

 

Education blog: thediscoverycentre.co.ke/blog/

 

Entertainment blog: buzzcentral.co.ke

 

Best corporate blog: brightermonday.co.ke/blog/

 

Agricultural blog: theorganicfarmer.org

 

Fashion and style blog: luciamusau.com

 

Business blog: businesstoday.com

 

Photography blog: tutianakaranja.com

 

Technology blog: techweez.com

BAKE awards
winners
