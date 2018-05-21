meet-the-bake-awards-winners-2018

SUMMARY Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) announced the winners on Saturday, 19th May at Crowne Plaza Hotel

Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) are at it again. They have availed the winners of 2018. Since 2012, they have been awarding bloggers who they consider exceptional.

Different bloggers in different categories were recognized and awarded during the Winners’ Gala event on Saturday, 19th May. ​

The process of coming up with winners involves submission, judging phase, online voting and finally the Winners’ gala event. This year’s submission was launched on January 11th. Online voting was officially opened on 4th April and closed on 7th May.

BAKE introduced new categories this year. These categories include Best hair and beauty blog, best video blog and best environment blog.

The Winners’ gala was staged at Crowne Plaza Hotel. According to BAKE’s website, the following are the winners of BAKE awards 2018;

Kenyan Blog of the Year: aluochbonnita.com

Food blog: kaluhiskitchen.com

Environment blog: lizmazingira.com

New blog: kalekyehealth.com

Topical blog: owaahh.com

Sports blog: futaa.com

Creative writing blog: Magunga.com

Lifestyle blog: potentash.com

Video blog: over twenty five

Social issues and active citizenship blog: wandianjoya.com

Religious or spirituality blog: ourmarriagechronicles.com

County blog: lifeinmombasa.com

Travel blog: violayasmineadventures.com

Public health blog: healthkenya.com

Education blog: thediscoverycentre.co.ke/blog/

Entertainment blog: buzzcentral.co.ke

Best corporate blog: brightermonday.co.ke/blog/

Agricultural blog: theorganicfarmer.org

Fashion and style blog: luciamusau.com

Business blog: businesstoday.com

Photography blog: tutianakaranja.com

Technology blog: techweez.com



