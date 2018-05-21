meet-the-bake-awards-winners-2018

- Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) announced the winners on Saturday, 19th May at Crowne Plaza Hotel
Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) are at it again. They have availed the winners of 2018. Since 2012, they have been awarding bloggers who they consider exceptional.
Different bloggers in different categories were recognized and awarded during the Winners’ Gala event on Saturday, 19th May.
The process of coming up with winners involves submission, judging phase, online voting and finally the Winners’ gala event. This year’s submission was launched on January 11th. Online voting was officially opened on 4th April and closed on 7th May.
BAKE introduced new categories this year. These categories include Best hair and beauty blog, best video blog and best environment blog.
The Winners’ gala was staged at Crowne Plaza Hotel. According to BAKE’s website, the following are the winners of BAKE awards 2018;
Kenyan Blog of the Year: aluochbonnita.com
Food blog: kaluhiskitchen.com
Environment blog: lizmazingira.com
New blog: kalekyehealth.com
Topical blog: owaahh.com
Sports blog: futaa.com
Creative writing blog: Magunga.com
Lifestyle blog: potentash.com
Video blog: over twenty five
Social issues and active citizenship blog: wandianjoya.com
Religious or spirituality blog: ourmarriagechronicles.com
County blog: lifeinmombasa.com
Travel blog: violayasmineadventures.com
Public health blog: healthkenya.com
Education blog: thediscoverycentre.co.ke/blog/
Entertainment blog: buzzcentral.co.ke
Best corporate blog: brightermonday.co.ke/blog/
Agricultural blog: theorganicfarmer.org
Fashion and style blog: luciamusau.com
Business blog: businesstoday.com
Photography blog: tutianakaranja.com
Technology blog: techweez.com
