Charge your devices! Kenya Power announces counties that will experience blackout today

SUMMARY Kenya Power has listed areas scheduled for maintenance today In case you live in these areas, please prepare accordingly

Kenya Power has listed areas in the country that will experience power outage today.

The scheduled power outages will allow them to run maintenance checks. ​

The outage is expected to end at around 5:00 pm in the evening.

Good morning.The areas listed are scheduled for maintenance today .^MA pic.twitter.com/jHei8pDjcj— Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) May 18, 2018





Nairobi County will be among the counties affected.

Here are the areas listed by Kenya Power:





See Also: Kenya Power announces counties that will experience power outage today

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​