Charge your devices! Kenya Power announces counties that will experience blackout today
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 18, 2018 at 10:46 EAT
Kenya Power staff at work [COURETSY]
SUMMARY

Kenya Power has listed areas scheduled for maintenance today

In case you live in these areas, please prepare accordingly 

Kenya Power has listed areas in the country that will experience power outage today.

The scheduled power outages will allow them to run maintenance checks.

The outage is expected to end at around 5:00 pm in the evening.

Good morning.The areas listed are scheduled for maintenance today .^MA pic.twitter.com/jHei8pDjcj— Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) May 18, 2018


Nairobi County will be among the counties affected.

Here are the areas listed by Kenya Power: 


