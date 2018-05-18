+ Post your Story

‘My friend, climb down’- Mutahi Ngunyi gives advice to Miguna Miguna on Sonko’s offer
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 18, 2018 at 08:16 EAT
Miguna and Mutahi Ngunyi [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Mutahi Ngunyi has given Miguna Miguan some advice

Miguna is said to have been nominated by Mike Sonko to be the next Nairobi Deputy Governor

Popular and controversial Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has some advice for self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) ‘General’ Dr. Miguna Miguna.

Miguna, on Wednesday, May 15, is said to have been nominated as the next Nairobi Deputy Governor by Governor Mike Sonko.


See Also: ‘Miguna will not become the Deputy Governor of Nairobi, take that to the bank’ – Sakaja

However, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi denied receiving any letter from Sonko, acknowledging lawyer Cliff Ombeta as the one responsible for delivering it to her office.


“I have not formally received a letter from Governor Mike Sonko nominating Miguna but I have taken up the issue with the governor and he is working on it,” said Elachi as quoted in The Standard.

See Also: This is what Miguna will do before taking the Nairobi Deputy Governor job – Boni Khalwale

Elachi then sent the letter back to the Governor’s office since it had not followed the right procedure.

“Anyone can take me to court on account that I irregularly received and accepted the letter. That is why I returned the letter and asked him to follow the right channel,” Elachi added.

Miguna, upon receiving the news of his ‘nomination’, replied by saying it was a malicious distraction and that he had no knowledge of it.

See Also: Here’s what Francis Atwoli thinks about Miguna’s nomination as Nairobi Deputy Governor

“I have no idea what nearly everyone seems to be talking about. It’s a malicious distraction,” said Miguna.

Miguna’s nomination and reply got Kenyans on social media talking including Mutahi Ngunyi, who advised the General to take Sonko’s offer.

“To my FRIEND Miguna (If he is STILL my SMS friend). You should CLIMB DOWN, Miguna. The SONKO offer is an opportunity from GOD. GENUINE or NOT, take it. Then READ Niccolo Machiavelli on HOW to IMPEACH Sonko in 100 DAYS of potholes and Nairobi filth,” wrote Ngunyi on social media.

To my FRIEND Miguna (If he is STILL my SMS friend). You should CLIMB DOWN, Miguna. The SONKO offer is an opportunity from GOD. GENUINE or NOT, take it. Then READ Niccolo Machiavelli on HOW to IMPEACH Sonko in 100 DAYS of potholes and Nairobi filth.— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) May 17, 2018

Miguna, who was deported twice cancelled his planned return to Kenya on May 16, blaming the Immigration department for not issuing him with a valid Kenyan passport. He, however, said that he would announce his new return soon.

Mutahi Ngunyi
Miguna miguna
mike sonko
