‘My friend, climb down’- Mutahi Ngunyi gives advice to Miguna Miguna on Sonko’s offer

SUMMARY Mutahi Ngunyi has given Miguna Miguan some advice Miguna is said to have been nominated by Mike Sonko to be the next Nairobi Deputy Governor

Popular and controversial Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has some advice for self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) ‘General’ Dr. Miguna Miguna.

Miguna, on Wednesday, May 15, is said to have been nominated as the next Nairobi Deputy Governor by Governor Mike Sonko. ​





However, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi denied receiving any letter from Sonko, acknowledging lawyer Cliff Ombeta as the one responsible for delivering it to her office.





“I have not formally received a letter from Governor Mike Sonko nominating Miguna but I have taken up the issue with the governor and he is working on it,” said Elachi as quoted in The Standard.

Elachi then sent the letter back to the Governor’s office since it had not followed the right procedure.

“Anyone can take me to court on account that I irregularly received and accepted the letter. That is why I returned the letter and asked him to follow the right channel,” Elachi added.

Miguna, upon receiving the news of his ‘nomination’, replied by saying it was a malicious distraction and that he had no knowledge of it.

“I have no idea what nearly everyone seems to be talking about. It’s a malicious distraction,” said Miguna.

Miguna’s nomination and reply got Kenyans on social media talking including Mutahi Ngunyi, who advised the General to take Sonko’s offer.

“To my FRIEND Miguna (If he is STILL my SMS friend). You should CLIMB DOWN, Miguna. The SONKO offer is an opportunity from GOD. GENUINE or NOT, take it. Then READ Niccolo Machiavelli on HOW to IMPEACH Sonko in 100 DAYS of potholes and Nairobi filth,” wrote Ngunyi on social media.

To my FRIEND Miguna (If he is STILL my SMS friend). You should CLIMB DOWN, Miguna. The SONKO offer is an opportunity from GOD. GENUINE or NOT, take it. Then READ Niccolo Machiavelli on HOW to IMPEACH Sonko in 100 DAYS of potholes and Nairobi filth.— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) May 17, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​