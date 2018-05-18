+ Post your Story

Sports
PHOTOS: See which Man United player failed to get on the bus for FA Cup final against Chelsea
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 18, 2018 at 13:01 EAT
Man United player stake the bus [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Manchester United is ready for the FA Cup final

Here is the team that will face Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday 

The official Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 18 has been released.

Man United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will go head to head in the final game of the English season, with both managers hoping to lift the cup for the sake of their clubs’ history and status.

The Red Devils ended the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Watford at home courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s clean finish.

See Also: Jose Mourinho gives worrying update on Romelu Lukaku’s injury ahead of Watford clash

Chelsea, on the other hand, failed to end the league season on a high, stomaching a 3-0 defeat away to Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle.

Conte’s job seems more at risk than Mourinho’s since the latter had already signed a contract extension keeping him at Old Trafford until 2020.

See Also: Pogba and Rashford leaving? – Jose Mourinho sets social media abuzz with latest comments

The Chelsea manager has been the centre of criticism this season after failing to emulate the previous title-winning season.

Both managers will be hoping to at least end the season with some silverware after a rather disastrous campaign, considering the amount of money spent in the transfer windows.

Here are photos of them getting on the bus:

See Also: Mourinho delivers bad news about injured Romelu Lukaku






Here’s Man United’s line up that will face Chelsea (Players that got picked) 

De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Darmian, Valencia, Bailly, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Blind, Shaw, Young, Herrera, McTominay, Fellaini, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford.

Manchester united
chelsea
fa cup final
