Entertainment
You seriously need to eat- Uhuru’s advice to Eric Omondi
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 17, 2018 at 09:07 EAT
President Uhuru advises Eric to eat
SUMMARY
  • Eric Omondi says President Uhuru told him that he seriously needs to eat
  • The President made the remarks after meeting with the comedian

Popular Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi said that President Uhuru Kenyatta told him that he needs to eat when they met on Wednesday 17 May.

“But I seriously need to eat... I met the President today and all he had to say was "Kula bwana" ????????????????,” Eric Omondi posted on his Instagram handle.


See Also: ‘Deputy Governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen' - Speaker Elachi speaks on Miguna’s nomination

Eric posted a picture of the President holding his shoulders as if giving him the advice.


Most people through the comments section agreed with the President and others made jokes about the remarks.

See Also: Why state should facilitate Miguna's smooth return or denounce handshake


The comedian has however been described by many netizens as ‘skinny’, although despite the fact that he does not mind how he looks.


See Also: Johnson Mwakazi refutes death rumors




