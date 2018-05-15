+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Have you seen these two cars? – Mystery of car theft in one popular Nairobi estate
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 15, 2018 at 09:54 EAT
photos-have-you-seen-these-two-cars-mystery-of-car-theft-in-one-popular-nairobi-estate
The stolen vehicle [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A Toyota Passo and Mazda Demio were allegedly stolen from Emily Flats on Kikuyu Road on Monday night

A Toyota Passo and Mazda Demio were allegedly stolen from Emily Flats on Kikuyu Road on Monday night.

According to one Grayce Kerongo, one of the cars owners got in at around 11:00 pm on Monday night and woke up at 4:00 am only to find the two vehicles missing.

She identifies 833W as the Mazda Demio number plate while the Toyota Passo’s is KCB 980K.

Here is her post:

“Today morning, two cars both grey, a Toyota Passo is KCB 980K and the Mazda Demio KCP 833W. Stolen from Emily Flats on Kikuyu Road. The last neighbor got in at 11pm and I woke up at 4am to find both cars gone
If you see any of the cars report it to any police station or specifically at Riruta police station. They have been reported on OB No: 09/15/2018. And 08/15/05/2018. Please circulate widely. Thanks”

Here are photos of the stolen vehicles as posted on social media: 



car theft
kikuyu road
mazda demio
toyota passo
