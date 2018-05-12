THROWBACK: Woman arrested for training dogs to bark whenever they see the President on TV

SUMMARY A woman was arrested for training dogs to bark whenever they saw the president on TV

On April 11th 2017, a woman was arrested for allegedly training seven of her dogs to bark whenever they see the president on Television or whenever they hear his voice on radio.

Neighbours reported 65-year-old Karen Van Rooyen, who lives in Pretoria after she demonstrated the trick to them, as the dogs would bark whenever they saw former South Africa President Jacob Zuma on TV, on the news or whenever they recognised his voice on radio. ​

What was so amazing about Karen’s trick was that the dogs barked even louder when former President Zuma tried to pronounce big amounts of money.

Karen never denied any of the allegations and confessed to training the dogs by playing Zuma’s clips over and over. She also said that she had been training the dogs for the last three years to do that so that she would be alerted whenever the president came on TV – so she could rush to watch.

Van Rooyen dismissed claims that the training was racist saying, “My TV is always on. But I don’t sit in front of it the whole day and watch. I would like to know what is going on in our country, so I have trained my Dogs, all seven of them to alert me when the President is on TV and when they hear him on radio.



