VIDEO: Watch this Nairobi matatu driver place his bets while driving on busy highway

SUMMARY One Nairobi matatu driver was caught on camera betting on his phone while driving The video has since gone viral and Kenyans have a lot to say about gambling addiction

One Nairobi bus driver has shocked netizens after he was caught on camera betting while driving.

The video doing rounds on social media shows the driver using his phone while driving on a busy road. ​

He places the phone right under the steering wheel, carefully scrolling through his bets as he multitasks- transporting passengers.

How he manages to have his mind on the road, on the steering wheel, on his phone and on his passengers still puzzles many.

Here are a few photos of him betting while driving:













Kenyans on social media reacted negatively to this video, with most condemning the driver’s habits. Others responded by criticizing the effect gambling has had on Kenyans, saying the driver is one of the many caught up in this betting craze.

Here is the video os the driver betting while driving:



