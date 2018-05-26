PHOTOS: 'Prophet' traverses Kisii town in his birthday suit in protest of immorality

SUMMARY A man in Kisii town claiming to be a prophet threatened to strip as he protested immorality in the region The ‘prophet’ turned down advice from his congregation to put on his clothes before preaching.

On April 26, This man, who identified himself as Prophet David, threatened to strip naked in Kisii Town to protest against adultery and other social ills, which he said were rampant in the region.

He warned local residents that God would not spare them if they did not change their ‘waywardness’. ​

The ‘prophet’ turned down advice from his congregation to put on his clothes before preaching.

He instead advised them to go and read the Bible, directing them to refer to Job 22, since he didn’t have one with him at the time.



