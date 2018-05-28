+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Five major reasons why men should never shave their beard
By Sydney Kimiywi | Updated May 28, 2018 at 08:57 EAT
five-major-reasons-why-men-should-never-shave-their-beard
Why men should never shave their beard
SUMMARY
  • Sporting a beard was, is and will always be a statement of style despite the growing amount of criticism and detractors
  • There are many health reasons as to why men should not be shaving their beard

If you do not live under a rock, you must have probably heard of Shaffie Weru, Blinky Bill, Mutua Matheka and Jamal Gaddafi. I guess you know what is common among them. Yes, you are right, the beard.

Sporting a beard was, is and will always be a statement of style despite the growing amount of criticism and detractors. Furthermore, it is a sexy show of masculinity and more importantly has health benefits.

1. It lowers the risk of skin cancer

See Also: How women are often their own worst enemy

A research done in Australia in 2012 found that the beard blocks out 90 to 95 percent of the UV rays from the sun, reducing to a large extent the chances of a bearded man contracting skin cancer.

2. It keeps the face moisturized

The sebaceous glands secrete oils that keep the skin moisturized and nourished. Beards assist in preventing skin conditions caused by dryness by protecting these oils from being dried by the sun or wind.

See Also: Kenyans take to the Social Media to blame Jubilee on runaway corruption

3. It prevents many shaving side effects

Shaving the beard leaves abrasions on the skin that lead to irritating skin conditions, from rashes to acne to folliculitis, (infection of hair folliclea causing spots) and also infections on the shaving cuts. Letting the beard be prevents all that.

4. It prevents illness

See Also: Eight reasons why Kenyan women should avoid come-we-stay relationships

Apparently, beards provide facial warmth which is not only a nice way of keeping the body's temperature high but also a way of fighting off illnesses related to low temperatures, reducing vulnerability to viruses.

5. It slows down ageing

"Sun exposure is the primary cause of ageing and skin damage, so it makes sense that if your face is covered by a heavy beard, it may well protect your skin from the signs of ageing," says dermatologist Dr. Adam Friedmann.

So go ahead and wear that 'Shaffie Weru' beard and hold your head high.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



shave
beard
men
health
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
20-traits-of-stingy-men-your-partner-could-be-having

Lifestyle

20 traits of stingy men your partner could be having

By Agnes Sikuku | Sun 27 May 2018 07:20am

five-cv-mistakes-that-could-cost-you-that-dream-job

Lifestyle

Five CV mistakes that could cost you that dream job

By The Guardian | Sun 27 May 2018 06:45am

if-men-avoided-this-one-mistake-every-relationship-would-be-perfect

Lifestyle

If men avoided this one mistake, every relationship would be perfect

By Hillary Gisore | Sat 26 May 2018 10:14am

More From This Author
brace-yourself-for-power-outage-if-you-live-in-the-following-areas-today

News

Brace yourself for power outage if you live in the following areas today

By Fay Ngina | Mon 28 May 2018 11:13am

list-of-people-arrested-in-nys-scandal-so-far

News

List of people arrested in NYS scandal so far

By Fay Ngina | Mon 28 May 2018 11:02am

i-was-shocked-after-i-decided-to-take-a-late-night-walk-in-kisii-town

Lifestyle

I was shocked after I decided to take a late night walk in Kisii town

By Mikez Michael | Mon 28 May 2018 09:12am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng