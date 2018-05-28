five-major-reasons-why-men-should-never-shave-their-beard

SUMMARY Sporting a beard was, is and will always be a statement of style despite the growing amount of criticism and detractors

There are many health reasons as to why men should not be shaving their beard

If you do not live under a rock, you must have probably heard of Shaffie Weru, Blinky Bill, Mutua Matheka and Jamal Gaddafi. I guess you know what is common among them. Yes, you are right, the beard.

Sporting a beard was, is and will always be a statement of style despite the growing amount of criticism and detractors. Furthermore, it is a sexy show of masculinity and more importantly has health benefits. ​

1. It lowers the risk of skin cancer

A research done in Australia in 2012 found that the beard blocks out 90 to 95 percent of the UV rays from the sun, reducing to a large extent the chances of a bearded man contracting skin cancer.

2. It keeps the face moisturized

The sebaceous glands secrete oils that keep the skin moisturized and nourished. Beards assist in preventing skin conditions caused by dryness by protecting these oils from being dried by the sun or wind.

3. It prevents many shaving side effects

Shaving the beard leaves abrasions on the skin that lead to irritating skin conditions, from rashes to acne to folliculitis, (infection of hair folliclea causing spots) and also infections on the shaving cuts. Letting the beard be prevents all that.

4. It prevents illness

Apparently, beards provide facial warmth which is not only a nice way of keeping the body's temperature high but also a way of fighting off illnesses related to low temperatures, reducing vulnerability to viruses.

5. It slows down ageing

"Sun exposure is the primary cause of ageing and skin damage, so it makes sense that if your face is covered by a heavy beard, it may well protect your skin from the signs of ageing," says dermatologist Dr. Adam Friedmann.

So go ahead and wear that 'Shaffie Weru' beard and hold your head high.



