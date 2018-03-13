PHOTOS: Senator Murkomen tries to beat the law of gravity, trips and falls over in amazing fashion

SUMMARY Kipchumba Murkomen tried his skills at football during the World Cup Trophy tour in Nairobi The senator failed to score but had a match to remember

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen tried to beat the law of gravity, but it was all in vain as he tripped and fell during a football match between Copa Coca Cola Select and MPs Select teams.

He eventually got back to his feet with a bruised geo and played on. ​

The legislator, who played as a striker for his team in the entertainment match, managed a few strikes on target.

See Also: Treatment given to the FIFA World Cup trophy is a joke





























The match ended in a 1-1 draw.





This was on the day the World Cup Trophy was received at State House, Nairobi.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​