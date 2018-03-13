+ Post your Story

Entertainment
PHOTOS: Senator Murkomen tries to beat the law of gravity, trips and falls over in amazing fashion
By Gallery Khately | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 08:07 EAT
photos-senator-murkomen-tries-to-beat-the-law-of-gravity-trips-and-falls-over-in-amazing-fashion
Senator Murkomen trips and falls over [PHOTO:STAND
SUMMARY

Kipchumba Murkomen tried his skills at football during the World Cup Trophy tour in Nairobi

The senator failed to score but had a match to remember 

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen tried to beat the law of gravity, but it was all in vain as he tripped and fell during a football match between Copa Coca Cola Select and MPs Select teams.

He eventually got back to his feet with a bruised geo and played on.

The legislator, who played as a striker for his team in the entertainment match, managed a few strikes on target.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.


This was on the day the World Cup Trophy was received at State House, Nairobi. 

