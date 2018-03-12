+ Post your Story

Moses Kuria says Raila Odinga confided in him on his plans for 2022
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 12, 2018 at 12:07 EAT
Raila Odinga and Moses Kuria
SUMMARY
  • Moses Kuria says that Raila assured him he won't vie for presidency in 2022
  • He applauded the former prime minister for finally giving a try at working with the government

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (PM) Moses Kuria says National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga will leave office after the 2022 general elections. Speaking on Sunday, March 11 in a fundraising for AIC Njoro, Mr. Kuria commended Raila for finally joining hands with the government, a move he says he had asked him to make long ago.

“He is my friend. I asked him to go home with former President Mwai Kibaki in 2007 and 2013 but he chose to stay. Now he has agreed to go home with President Uhuru Kenyatta. When the sun sets, they shall leave together, giving Deputy President Ruto his chance to move the country forward,” Mr. Kuria stated.

In the presence of DP William Ruto and other leaders, the vocal MP said that the former Prime Minister has served the country well and a time for him to retire has come. He urged Raila to work well with the government to repay for the wrongs he has done in the past.

"Whatever has a beginning has an end too. God has told him to use the remaining five years for his service,” he continued.

Mr. Kuria further stated that Raila Odinga has confided in him that he won’t vie for presidency in 2022. He then asked NASA co-principals who have since the Uhuru Raila Harambee House meeting cried betrayal to accept and move on.

"Those complaining they were not alerted, life is that way, accept that you’ve been played and move on,” he concluded.

The MP was referring to a statement by Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday where he claimed Raila went behind their backs to meet President Uhuru without the consent of all members. Raila has remained mum on the issue.

On Friday 9 March, President Uhuru and Raila took the nation by a storm after holding a two-hour closed-door meeting at Harambee House Nairobi where they pledged to work together and agreed to address tribalism, devolution, divisive elections, security, and corruption.

