How Raila Odinga caused confusion at Harambee House
By The Grapevine | Updated Mar 12, 2018 at 08:17 EAT
President Uhuru and Raila at Harambee House
  • The meeting at Harambee House left many leaders from both divides baffled 
  • Some of them rushed to the venue hoping to get a glimpse of what exactly was transpiring

The meeting between Raila and Uhuru caught many by surprise. The Grapevine has learnt that those who got wind of it, including a number of Cabinet Secretaries, senior Jubilee Party leaders, and a few Opposition leaders rushed to Harambee House when they heard Raila was there.

They were shocked when security there blocked their way to the second floor, where the meeting was taking place saying they had no such instructions.

Raila’s visit also caught some CS’ operating from Harambee House by surprise. Some officials went to a colleague’s office within the building where they tried to decipher just what was going on between the political bigshots.

See Also: Statement in support of deal between H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Raila Odinga

Despite their head scratching, they were unable to, of course, until the two leaders let the cat out of the bag.

