News
Relief as Mathare Hospital Ward gets first paved road since independence
By Javin ochieng | Updated Mar 11, 2018 at 12:43 EAT
The improvement of Upendo road
SUMMARY
  • Residents of Mathare Ward can now smile after Nairobi County government constructed the first paved road
  • They have faced many challenges in the past since there was no motorized bridge connecting them to other wards

Since time immemorial Mathare hospital ward has been the only ward without proper roads network and although it is the only ward in Nairobi which host the famous Mathare mental hospital, Mathare police depot and several international NGO’S with a population of 20,463, Mathare hospital ward still lacked proper roads network.

Many residences living in this ward faced many challenges since there was no motorized bridge connecting hospital ward and Juja road commuters had to carry goods using Thika road to enter Mathare hospital ward which in turn was very expensive hence making many investors look for other areas to start businesses.

Criminal gangs living in Mathare Bondeni area took advantage of the situation by making lives of people living in hospital ward miserable, politicians took advantage of the situation by making empty promises of rehabilitating and constructing roads in hospital ward but later did nothing.

In the past they were only three foot bridge poorly done connecting Mathare hospital ward with other wards in Mathare and when it rains all the three footbridge were being carried away, Women waking up early to look for work in Eastleigh and people working in industrial area faced many challenges, rape and robbery were the norm of the day. The sick too were not spared.

With the proper use of Roads maintenance levy fund and proper management Kenya rural roads authority Nairobi region and County government of Nairobi have been able to construct the first motorized bridge, first tarmacked and cabro paved roads in the hospital ward.

The motorized bridge and Improvement of Upendo road to bitumen standard was done by Nairobi county government and Cabro paved road was done by Kenya rural roads authority Nairobi.

Many residences congratulated Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Engineer Patrick Likavo, Engineer Karanja of KERRA for the good work they have done.

 

