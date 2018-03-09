+ Post your Story

DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 09, 2018 at 14:54 EAT
Deputy President William Ruto [PHOTO: COURTESY]
DP Ruto has reacted to the Uhuru-Raila meeting held on Friday at Harambee House

The DP Commended the two leaders for meeting and discussing the way forward

Deputy President William Ruto has responded to the meeting held between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National super Alliance leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House, Nairobi. 

President Kenyatta held a meeting with the NASA leader on Friday to discuss a number of issues, mainly beginning the process of ending animosity and uniting the country.

This is the first time in a long time that the two leaders have met publicly to discuss issues after hopes of dialogue had begun to fade.

DP Ruto took to his Twitter to respond to this, commending the two leaders for taking the first step in uniting a country that was ‘politically divided’ after the August 8th election.

Congratulations PRES.UHURU & RAILA for being statesmen. You have risen to the moment for kenya and against hate, negative ethnicity and division. The unity,stability and transformation of kenya supersedes all other partisan interests. Wangwana mubarikiwe mpaka mshangae.— William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) March 9, 2018

On his Twitter he said: “Congratulations PRES.UHURU & RAILA for being statesmen. You have risen to the moment for Kenya and against hate, negative ethnicity and division. The unity, stability and transformation of Kenya supersedes all other partisan interests. Wangwana mubarikiwe mpaka mshangae.””

Briefing the media outside Harambee House after the meeting, the two leaders emphasized on the need for other leaders to support their cause to unite the country and also called on all Kenyans to help them move the country forward.

In what Raila referred to as ‘Call to self-reflection’, the former Premier asked leaders and all Kenyans to stop running away from challenges and scoop out the animosity that has held the country hostage since the August 8th elections.


President Uhuru stated that the future of the country should be dictated by the stability and well-being of the people. He also asked for support from leaders and all Kenyans.

“We have come together to find solutions that will bind Kenyans together, “said the President. 

