Are you gambling with your health?

SUMMARY The rising cost of healthcare coupled with unaffordable insurance premiums has forced the average Kenyan to resort to the Internet

Kenyans are being treated for an illness or disease they do not have or could be taking substandard or low-quality drugs

The increased access to and constant evolution of technology has been a key driver of innovation. In 2017, the ownership of smartphones in Kenya was at 60%, Internet Subscription at 67% and mobile subscription ranked at 82%. The three have led to accelerated growth of technology leading to a revolution in almost every sector in Kenya.

In the health sector for instance; the rising cost of healthcare coupled with unaffordable insurance premiums has forced the average Kenyan to resort to the Internet as their first and sometimes main source of medical information. Google and Web MD have been significant in bridging this gap. ​

Moreover, there are many health apps that help us monitor our weight, heart rate and other health properties ensuring that you are at optimum health always.

See Also: Mixed reactions after health CS sent KNH CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave

Despite technology being helpful in providing valuable health information, it has also brought with it some negative effects one of which is addiction thanks to the rise of all kinds of apps.

The Apps vary from those that can get you addicted to social media, those that get you addicted to texting to even those that get you addicted to gambling. The latter for instance is pervasive in Kenya. In fact, Kenya is now the third largest gambling market in Africa after South Africa and Nigeria.

With this background, chances are that you may be gambling just not in the usual Sports betting or casino way, but you may be gambling with your health.

See Also: Six common sexual fantasies that women have

We applaud the Pharmacy and Poisons Board’s (PPB) efforts in curbing the menace that is a big hindrance to ensuring that everyone has access to quality and affordable healthcare.

Most recently, in February 2018, PPB carried out a crackdown where they closed over 60 pharmacies in the capital, Nairobi, that had been operating illegally without the required registration.

The most affected by this are, of course, the consumers who without a clue whatsoever, had been trustingly purchasing drugs recommended by people who may not even have an idea what they were doing! Many people either self-prescribe or visit a pharmacy to explain their symptoms and to get a diagnosis.

See Also: How Meals can Help you Fight cancer Worries

Unfortunately, chances are, Kenyans are being treated for an illness or disease they do not have or could be taking substandard or low-quality drugs.

The good news is that you can put an end to this by simply downloading the MYDAWA App or visiting mydawa.com for medicines that you can trust.

With the unique track and trace mechanism, you can verify the authenticity of products from the source. Authentication is done by either scanning a QR Code using the MYDAWA app or by sending a code revealed by scratching a panel located on the product seal upon delivery.

Moreover, you can upload your prescription online and purchase your medicines from the app or web portal. You can then choose to collect your medicines at your nearest pharmacy and as if that is not enough value add, there are no service, transaction, or delivery fees whatsoever.

To achieve the above, MYDAWA has partnered with over 300 registered pharmacies in Nairobi which are the collection points for products ordered through the web portal or app. Consumers can rest assured that they are buying genuine products.

Now that you know, you have no excuse not to try it out. The big question, therefore, would be, are you taking advantage of technology to improve your life, your wellbeing and make things easier for you? Are you leveraging the available apps to make them work for you in the different sectors? The call is yours.





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​