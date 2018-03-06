+ Post your Story

Is NRM broke? Kenyans question after Miguna opens Paypal account
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 06, 2018 at 12:02 EAT
NRMKe General Miguna Miguna [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • Kenyans on Twitter are left wondering if NASA's affiliate NRM is cash-strapped
  • This is after the movement's self-proclaimed general opened a support Paypal account

Kenyans on Twitter had a question for National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) self-declared General Miguna Miguna after he posted a Paypal account for donations in support of the movement’s cause.

The general, who was deported to Toronto Canada in early February has in the past few days intensified his calls for ‘justice, democracy and rule of law in Kenya’ and reiterated that his ‘revolution’ was unstoppable.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant on February 14 promised supporters that he would embark on a global recruitment and mobilization tour to strategize with forces in different countries.

“To #NRMKe generals, soldiers, members, supporters, and followers WORLDWIDE: Starting next week, February 19, 2018, I will embark on a #NRMKe GLOBAL MOBILIZATION & RECRUITMENT TOUR. I will meet and strategize with our FORCES in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. VIVA!” he tweeted in February.

His Tuesday, March 6 appeal for willing supporters to remit payments after thanking patriots for their continued support and solidarity.

“I thank patriots, comrades, and friends of Kenya for their support and solidarity. I'm most grateful. For those willing to support, please remit payment via @Paypal by clicking here and share this link widely,” Miguna tweeted.

I thank patriots, comrades and friends of Kenya for their support and solidarity. I'm most grateful. For those willing to support, please remit payment via @PayPal by clicking here and share this link widely. https://t.co/TEmo9aZ3es— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 6, 2018

His appeal was received with mixed reactions with some supporting him while others questioned if he was using loyalty to collect funds from unsuspecting Kenyans. Those questioning are now asking if NRMKe is cash-strapped or the crusade abroad is becoming too costly.

 As usual, the fiery lawyer did not shy away from engaging those he felt needed a response.

Here are some of the questions Miguna’s plea elicited;

Just curious General, is NRM_Ke a registered entity? Is it registered in Kenya? Do you have blessings(formal or an informal approval) from @RailaOdinga and the @NasaCoalision_Ke fraternity to source for financial support using #NRM_Ke? Don't you need that common approval?— Mr. B ? (@MrOngacho) March 6, 2018

You are idle. Find something more useful to do. We don't owe you any explanation. #UhuruMustGo— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 6, 2018

You do General. Infact, you owe all of us who believe in the indigenous role of NRM_Ke an explation. Is NRM_Ke Registered sir?— Mr. B ? (@MrOngacho) March 6, 2018

Kenyans have faith and hope in you Miguna... I do have hope in you that we will have the Kenya you've been fighting for .... Keep the good fight General— Edwin ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Edwinlallo) March 6, 2018

Thank you!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 6, 2018

How much...— Marcus (@BOI_CHALD) March 6, 2018

Whatever you desire or can afford. The despots must fall. #UhuruMustGo— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 6, 2018

Stealing in the name of "duo must fall".... Can't pay, won't pay!— Moses (@MosesNj69640805) March 6, 2018

Pay you to destabilize Kenya?— Ngetich Dc (@ngetich_dc) March 6, 2018

Salute General ????..We have given in church for years and all they did was go to statehouse and bring us prophecies of division...Now,we shall surely give to NRM prophetically to unite this nation— Working to build Canaan(Member of NRMK) (@1_microscope) March 6, 2018

@RailaOdinga Baba come see this general is robbing us in the name of #NRM @MigunaMiguna well tugo gi pesa— They call me Billi (@OmoshBildad) March 6, 2018


